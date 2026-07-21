Joy Andrew

She began her VA career 21 years ago as a GHATP (VHA Graduate Health Administrative Training Program) resident at the same facility and has since held progressive managerial and leadership roles across VISN 2 medical centers and the Network Office.

Before her current assignment, Ms. Andrew completed a 120-day detail as Associate Director for Security and Support Services at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System and as Associate Director at the VA New Jersey Healthcare System, Lyons Campus. In the VISN 2 Network Office, she serves as Health System Specialist to the VISN Chief Medical Officer, providing direct oversight of day-to-day management and administrative operations for seven Programs, six integrated Clinical Communities, and 42 Communities of Practice.

Ms. Andrew earned her Bachelor’s degree in Public and Community Health from SUNY Stony Brook and her Master of Public Administration from NYU’s Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service. She is a graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program, a Senior Fellow of the Partnership for Public Service Excellence in Government Leadership Development Program, and a graduate of the Partnership for Public Service Gov21 | The 21st Century Government Leadership Development Program. She is also an active member of Healthcare Leaders of New York, the state chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

