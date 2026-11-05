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Oluwabusayo (Busayo) Adedeji PharmD

PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

VA New York Harbor health care

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Dr. Oluwabusayo (Busayo) Adedeji is from Arlington, Texas and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

After PGY1, she plans to pursue a PGY2 critical are pharmacy residency. Following residency, she plans to work as a clinical pharmacist specializing in critical care. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, listening to music, baking, and spending time with family and friends.  

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