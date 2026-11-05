Dr. Oluwabusayo (Busayo) Adedeji is from Arlington, Texas and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

After PGY1, she plans to pursue a PGY2 critical are pharmacy residency. Following residency, she plans to work as a clinical pharmacist specializing in critical care. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, listening to music, baking, and spending time with family and friends.