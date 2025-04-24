Post-Graduate Periodontics Residency Program

CLINICAL: The advanced educational program in Periodontics offers the

opportunity for increasing diagnostic ability and the development of clinical

judgment and surgical skills to practice the specialty to its fullest scope as

defined by the American Dental Association. Lectures, literature review, and

treatment planning seminars reinforce the clinical course. Clinical practice

comprises approximately 60-70% of the resident's time. The complete spectrums

of surgical and nonsurgical techniques are presented.



RESEARCH: All residents must satisfy a research requirement in accordance

with Requirements and Guidelines for Advanced Education Programs in

Periodontics as established by CODA. The research may take the form of clinical

or laboratory investigations, surveys, case presentations/reports with applicable

literature review, or a critical analysis and synthesis of a selected topic in the

scientific literature. This research activity will culminate in the form of an original

document written in publishable format as a requirement for completion of the

residency program. A certificate will not be issued without completion of this

requirement.



FEES AND STIPEND: The application can be located at: VA form 10-2850d

There is no fee to apply to the VA Medical Center - New York. The Periodontic

Residency Program is hospital-based and has no required tuition for clinical and

didactic instruction given at the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital. Residents are required

to purchase some personal study materials. Stipends range from $66,000 to

72,000 (PGY1-3) and may depend on the number of years of previous

postgraduate training (i.e., GPR, AEGD, or another specialty). The post-graduate

academic core courses and literature reviews are given at the New York

University College of Dentistry.