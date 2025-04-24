Post-Graduate Periodontics Residency Program
The purpose of the residency program is to develop clinically skilled periodontists who have a sound biological understanding of the science of periodontics and dental implantology.
PURPOSE:
The program is designed to develop proficiency in the specialized field and to provide the educational background for continual development throughout a professional career. The program meets the requirements of eligibility for the American Board of Periodontics and is accredited by the Council of Dental Education of the American Dental Association. The program is three years (36 months) in length. The basic science education is integrated with clinical training and is presented within the hospital environment. There is also a close working relationship with the Post-Graduate Periodontal Residency Program at the New York University College of Dentistry.
INITIAL ACTIVITIES:
Orientation: At the beginning of the residency year, a period of orientation will be
provided so that each resident will attain a working knowledge of the functions
and administration of the Medical Center and Dental Service. The following
subjects are included in this period of instruction:
- Tour of the medical center to visit other services and departments for general
familiarization.
- General policies of the medical center related to resident responsibilities.
- Standard procedures in the medical center related to patient care, including the use of medical records for recording all clinical and laboratory findings, as well as the treatment rendered.
- General policies and procedures of the Dental Service, such as patient eligibility for care.
- Dental examination room procedures, records and policies.
EDUCATIONAL PROCEDURES:
CLINICAL: The advanced educational program in Periodontics offers the
opportunity for increasing diagnostic ability and the development of clinical
judgment and surgical skills to practice the specialty to its fullest scope as
defined by the American Dental Association. Lectures, literature review, and
treatment planning seminars reinforce the clinical course. Clinical practice
comprises approximately 60-70% of the resident's time. The complete spectrums
of surgical and nonsurgical techniques are presented.
RESEARCH: All residents must satisfy a research requirement in accordance
with Requirements and Guidelines for Advanced Education Programs in
Periodontics as established by CODA. The research may take the form of clinical
or laboratory investigations, surveys, case presentations/reports with applicable
literature review, or a critical analysis and synthesis of a selected topic in the
scientific literature. This research activity will culminate in the form of an original
document written in publishable format as a requirement for completion of the
residency program. A certificate will not be issued without completion of this
requirement.
FEES AND STIPEND: The application can be located at: VA form 10-2850d
There is no fee to apply to the VA Medical Center - New York. The Periodontic
Residency Program is hospital-based and has no required tuition for clinical and
didactic instruction given at the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital. Residents are required
to purchase some personal study materials. Stipends range from $66,000 to
72,000 (PGY1-3) and may depend on the number of years of previous
postgraduate training (i.e., GPR, AEGD, or another specialty). The post-graduate
academic core courses and literature reviews are given at the New York
University College of Dentistry.
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR A RESIDENCY IN PERIODONTICS:
1. Graduation from a United States or Canadian dental school which has been
approved by the American Dental Association Council on Dental Education.
2. A valid, active dental license issued by any state in United States of America.
3. Completion of a one-year General Practice Residency or Advanced Education in General Dentistry program. Military experience/service may be
considered as equivalency for applicant on an HPSP and HSCP scholarship
and will have complete a 1-year credentialing tour by the start of the program.
4. Personal Interview upon invitation.
5. United States citizens are given first consideration.
APPLICATION CHECKLIST FOR A RESIDENCY IN PERIODONTICS
Applications will not be considered complete without the following materials,
which must be forwarded no earlier than June 1st, 2024, and received no later
than October 1st, 2024:
1. Three letters of recommendations, each letter in a separate envelope,
sealed and signed.
2. Application for Health Profession Trainees (VA form 10-2850d) must be
downloaded and completed.
3. National Board Scores (forwarded directly from ADA).
4. College/University (undergraduate) Transcripts (in sealed official college
envelopes).
5. Dental School Transcripts (in sealed official dental school envelope).
6. Curriculum Vitae.
7. Personal Statement.
8. A general practice residency (GPR) is strongly encouraged.
9. ADEA PASS Application: ADEA PASS
All completed application materials can be mailed or e-mailed to Dr. Trevor F. Simmonds.
Note: If e-mailing documents, please title the subject line “Application for NY VA PG
Periodontics 2024”
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Department of Periodontics, Dental Service (160)
ATTN: Dr. Trevor F. Simmonds
423 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10010
Email: Trevor.Simmonds@va.gov