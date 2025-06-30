Veterans Administration Medical Center Postgraduate Endodontics Program

At the beginning of the residency year, a period of orientation will be provided so that each resident will attain a working knowledge of the functions and administration of the Medical Center and Dental Service. The following subjects are included in this period of instruction:

1. Tour of the medical center to visit other services and departments for general familiarization

2. General policies of the medical center related to resident responsibilities

3. Standard procedures in the medical center related to patient care, including the use of medical records for recording all clinical and laboratory findings, as well as the treatment rendered

4. General policies and procedures of the Dental Service, such as patient eligibility for care

5. Dental examination room procedures, records and policies