New York VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?