New York VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

201 Varick Street, 4th Floor
New York, NY 10014

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

