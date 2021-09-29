Mission and vision

Our vision

To be a patient-centered integrated health care organization for Veterans providing excellent health care, research, and education; an organization where people choose to work; an active community partner; and a back-up for National emergencies.

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 26 locations serving a 50-county region in northern Florida and southern Georgia. Facilities include our Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, our Lake City VA Medical Center and our Jacksonville Navy VA Medical Center. We also have 3 multi-specialty outpatient clinics in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and The Villages, Florida; and community-based outpatient clinics in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Lake City, Marianna, Middleburg, Ocala, Palatka, Perry, and St. Augustine, Florida; and St. Marys, Valdosta, and Waycross, Georgia.