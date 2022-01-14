Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Mini Resource Summit

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The NF/SGVHS Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is hosting a Virtual Mini Resource Summit on October 14th from 10:00 a.m. - 12 Noon where information will be shared from VA and community organizations.

Please join us in gaining knowledge about some of the resources offered by the VA and community partners. Scan QR code on graphic or go to this link on Oct 14: https://bddy.me/3nWqkhc