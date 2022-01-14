Drive Thru Caregiver Resource Fair
Join us for a Drive Thru Resource Fair on November 1 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 noon.
- When
-
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Follow the signs to the Geriatrics and Extended Care entrance at the back of the VA
Caregivers of Veterans, celebrate National Family Caregivers Month with the NF/SGVHS Caregiver Support team.
Come say hello and get a FREE Caregiver bag with GOODIES and INFORMATION on local VA programs that support our Veterans and their Caregivers!