Virtual Town Hall for Veterans
Join a virtual town hall for Veterans
- When
-
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST
Registration
This event already happened.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will host a Virtual Veterans town hall meeting on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. During the town hall, NF/SGVHS leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care, and more. Question and answer section will follow town hall.
- To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex by clicking here.
- From the homepage of the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2763 559 6678 in the text box, then enter password: NFSGVHS573!, and select join now. If the event has not yet been started, the join now button will appear dimmed.
- To join the virtual Veterans town hall by phone dial:
1-404-397-1596, then enter the access code: 2763 559 6678 followed by the # key.
Click here if you experience difficulties joining the virtual Veteran’s town hall.