Black/African American Whole Health Panel Discussion
- When
-
Friday, Feb 25, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
In honor of Black History month and all year, we are featuring Black/African American Healers from within the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) and the community.
You are invited to join us for a Black/African American Whole Health panel discussion on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 12 noon to 1:00 pm via Webex.
To access the discussion on February 25, click here. If needed, you can download Webex here.
Thank you,
NF/SGVHS Whole Health