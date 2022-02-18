 Skip to Content

Black/African American Whole Health Panel Discussion

When
Friday, Feb 25, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

In honor of Black History month and all year, we are featuring Black/African American Healers from within the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) and the community.

You are invited to join us for a Black/African American Whole Health panel discussion on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 12 noon to 1:00 pm via Webex.

To access the discussion on February 25, click here.  If needed, you can download Webex here.

Thank you, 

NF/SGVHS Whole Health 

