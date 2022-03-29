North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Hiring Fair - April 9

NF/SGVHS is hosting a hiring fair at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (Bed Tower lobby) on April 9, 2022 from 8:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. The hiring fair will allow for candidates to speak directly with staff about job opportunities and the company’s culture, share their resume with human resource representatives, and participate in on-site interviews with management officials.

Those who are interested in employment and serving those who have served our country, are encouraged visit https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/work-with-us/jobs-and-careers/hiring-fair to see additional requirements and to pre-register for the event. Note: Pre-Registration is encouraged but not required.