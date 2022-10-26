Veterans Day Celebration at Marianna VA Clinic

Veterans Day Celebration event at the Marianna VA Clinic on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) will be hosted just outside of the clinic that is located at 4970 Highway 90, in Marianna, Florida. This outdoor event will include:

Color guard and singing of our National Anthem

Entertainment

Grilled food fare

On-site VA health care program information and assistance with registration

Fly over

All Veterans and their family members are welcome to attend!