Veterans Day Celebration at Marianna VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans Day Celebration event at the Marianna VA Clinic on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) will be hosted just outside of the clinic that is located at 4970 Highway 90, in Marianna, Florida. This outdoor event will include:
- Color guard and singing of our National Anthem
- Entertainment
- Grilled food fare
- On-site VA health care program information and assistance with registration
- Fly over
All Veterans and their family members are welcome to attend!