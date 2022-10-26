 Skip to Content
Veterans Day Celebration at Marianna VA Clinic

When:

Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Marianna VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Veterans Day Celebration event at the Marianna VA Clinic on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  (Central Time) will be hosted just outside of the clinic that is located at 4970 Highway 90, in Marianna, Florida. This outdoor event will include:

  • Color guard and singing of our National Anthem
  • Entertainment
  • Grilled food fare
  • On-site VA health care program information and assistance with registration
  • Fly over

All Veterans and their family members are welcome to attend!

