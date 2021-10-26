Drive Thru Caregiver Resource Fair

Caregivers of Veterans, celebrate National Family Caregivers Month with the NF/SGVHS Caregiver Support team.

Join us for a Drive Thru Resource Fair on November 1 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 noon.

(Follow the signs to the Geriatrics and Extended Care entrance at the back of the VA)

Come say hello and get a FREE Caregiver bag with GOODIES and INFORMATION on local VA programs that support our Veterans and their Caregivers!