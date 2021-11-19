 Skip to Content

Maternity Class - Exercise and Stretching

VA offering virtual classes for expecting and breastfeeding mothers.

When
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Registration

To register, contact  Angela Rozar, RN, Maternity Care Coordinator at 850-513-7264 or send a secure message. 

We are excited to offer a new series of classes (virtual) for our expecting and breastfeeding mothers.  The classes will provided monthly and cover various topics related to this special time in your life.  Registration for these classes is required.  

