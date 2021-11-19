Maternity Class - Exercise and Stretching
VA offering virtual classes for expecting and breastfeeding mothers.
- When
-
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
Registration
To register, contact Angela Rozar, RN, Maternity Care Coordinator at 850-513-7264 or send a secure message.
We are excited to offer a new series of classes (virtual) for our expecting and breastfeeding mothers. The classes will provided monthly and cover various topics related to this special time in your life. Registration for these classes is required.