Maternity Class - Postpartum Depression
VA offering virtual classes for expecting and breastfeeding mothers.
- When
-
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
Registration
Contact Angela Rozar, RN, Maternity Care Coordinator at 850-513-7264 or send a secure message.
We are excited to offer a new series of classes (virtual) for our expecting and breastfeeding mothers. The classes will be provided monthly and cover various topics related to this special time in your life. Registration for these classes is required.