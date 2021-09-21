Returning service member care
VA North Florida/South Georgia health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
S. Clay Perdue
Transition Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-222-6571
Heather Mahoney
Service Chief of Social Work
VA North Florida health care
Email: heather.mahoney@va.gov
Julie Rattley LCSW
Case Manager
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6000, ext. 104190/352-363-0898
Email: Julie.Rattley@va.gov
Gloria Artley
Case Manager
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 904-470-6900, ext. 1322
Email: Gloria.Artley@va.gov
Natonia Davis LCSW
Case Manager
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 904-293-6216
Email: Natonia.Davis@va.gov
Care we provide at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in North Florida/South Georgia provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.