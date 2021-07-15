Malcom Randall VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is located in Gainesville, Florida, on the south side of Archer Road, approximately 3 miles east of Interstate 75 (exit 384), directly across the street from Shands at the University of Florida.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1135
Intersection: 16th Street & 16th Avenue
Coordinates: 29°38'18.66"N 82°20'41.68"W