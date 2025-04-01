April is Whole Health Month: Empowering Veterans with the Whole Health Program

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2025

Gainesville , FL — April is Whole Health Month, a time to celebrate VA’s approach to care that supports health and well-being for Veterans and employees.

Teamwork is at the core of this patient-centered, transformative practice. Whole Health focuses not only on

treating the entire person but also on building an entire support system for the individual — from

providers to coaches and everyone in between. The focus is on empowering Veterans to take

charge of their health by addressing not just physical concerns but also mental, emotional, and

lifestyle factors.

At the heart of this program are Health & Wellness Coaches. These Coaches work directly with Veterans to develop individualized health plans and support them every step of the way. Whether in person or virtually, Coaches hold 30–60-minute sessions to offer guidance, motivation, and tools to help Veterans take control of their health. Learn about how other Veterans have found a winning team in Whole Health by watching this :51 coaching success story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vXObkWws7I&list=PL3AQ_JVoBEyzuE30k7PP8… X6W1&index=

Throughout April, Veterans in the North Florida / South Georgia area are encouraged to discover everything the Whole Health Program has to offer. To get started, Veterans can contact their Primary Care scheduler and request an appointment with a Health & Wellness Coach.

For more details about the Whole Health Program and how it can benefit you, visit www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health/.