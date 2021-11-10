Construction Updates
November 10, 2021
North Florida/South Georgia , FL — Major Construction and New Clinic Updates for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
As one of the largest VA health care systems in the country, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is committed to providing the highest quality care to our Veterans and we are growing to serve you even better!
- Ocala VA Clinic 45,499 SF; Services: Primary Care, Mental Health, Audiology, Eye Clinic, Podiatry, Specimen Collection, Telehealth; Anticipated completion Summer 2021; located at 4826 SW 49th Road, Ocala, Florida, 34474; To view the Ocala VA Clinic Virutal Groundbreaking Video click here. Monthly construction progression photos located below:
-May, June, July 2021 Construction Progression Photos
-February, March, April 2021 Construction Progression Photos
-November, December 2020 and January 2021 Construction Progression Photos
-August, September & October 2020 Construction Progression Photos
- Gainesville Mental Health Clinic 39,932 SF; Services - Mental Health, MHICM/PRRC, SA Clinic, CWT Clinic, PTSD Clinic, Community Care, and Suicide Prevention. Anticipated completion Summer 2022; Click here to view additional photos. Physical Address: 5465 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Gainesville Primary Care Clinic 70,849 SF; Services: Primary Care, Telehealth, Mental Health, Specimen Collection, Prosthetics, Radiology, Women's Health, CT Scan and MRI; Anticipated completion Summer 2022; Click here to view additional photos. Physical Address: 5469 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608
Note: Gainesville Primary Care and Gainesville Mental Health will both co-locate on the same site but in separate buildings; there is not a 911 address yet - site location is SW 34th Street and SW Williston Road.
- Jacksonville OPC/30 Bed Domiciliary 185,500 SF;1,150 parking spaces; Services: Primary Care, Audiology, Eye Clinic, Multi-Specialty, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Prosthetics, Radiology, Specimen Collection, Telehealth; The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded the lease for the new outpatient clinic in Jacksonville, Florida on September 28, 2020 - Click here to read the news release.
Note: New Jacksonville OPC and Domiciliary will co-locate on the same site and the Domiciliary will be connected to the clinic via a covered walkway canopy. Location of site is NW Corner Hyatt Road & Max Leggett, Jacksonville, FL 32218
-Additional Artistic Renderings of the Jacksonville OPC and 30 Bed Domiciliary
