Construction Updates

November 10, 2021

North Florida/South Georgia , FL — Major Construction and New Clinic Updates for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Moving On Up!

Growing to meet the health care needs of America's Heroes...

As one of the largest VA health care systems in the country, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is committed to providing the highest quality care to our Veterans and we are growing to serve you even better!

Keeping you informed about all of the exciting developments that are happening within our system is important to us.



Ocala VA Clinic 45,499 SF; Services: Primary Care, Mental Health, Audiology, Eye Clinic, Podiatry, Specimen Collection, Telehealth; Anticipated completion Summer 2021; located at 4826 SW 49th Road, Ocala, Florida, 34474; To view the Ocala VA Clinic Virutal Groundbreaking Video click here. Monthly construction progression photos located below:

