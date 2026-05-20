Lake City VA Medical Center to Host Freedom 250 Veterans Fest Celebrating 250 Years of America

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Lake city, FL - The Lake City VA Medical Center will host a Freedom 250 Veterans Fest on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 619 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32024. The free, family-friendly event will celebrate 250 years of America and honor the contributions of Veterans in every generation.

The Freedom 250 Veterans Fest will provide access to VA resources, a complimentary meal for Veterans, cornhole activities, and the chance to connect with more than 40 VA and community resource tables. The event is open to Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

“This event is about building community and making it easy for Veterans and their families to connect with the care, benefits, and services they have earned,” said Wende K. Dottor, Executive Health System Director “We invite Veterans to stop by for a meal, enjoy a casual game of cornhole, and learn more about the support available to them at VA and in the community.”

Attendees will be able to:

Learn about health care, mental health, and benefits services available through VA.

Connect with more than 40 VA and community organizations offering programs, support, information and promotional items.

Enjoy a free meal for Veterans, with an additional local food truck option available for purchase.

Take part in playing some cornhole in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

The Freedom 250 Veterans Fest supports VA’s ongoing mission to honor and serve Veterans; while recognizing the role they have played throughout America’s 250-year history.

For more information about the event, please contact Mary K. Butler, Public Affairs Specialist at mary.butler1@va.gov.