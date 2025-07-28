New MamaVa Lactation Pod Opens at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2025

Gainesville, FL - We are excited to announce the grand opening of the MamaVa Lactation Pod at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. The grand opening will occur July 30, 2025 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Women Veterans represent the fastest growing population of VA users in the nation. At the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, we proudly serve over 22,000 women Veterans, and we are committed to ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of all those we care for. The introduction of the MamaVa Lactation Pod is a significant step towards supporting our breastfeeding mothers.

MamaVa is a thoughtfully designed, freestanding lactation pod that offers a comfortable and private space for breastfeeding or pumping. This pod will provide breastfeeding parents with a dignified and cozy environment to nurse or pump, whether they are at work or on the go. We believe that every Veteran deserves access to facilities that accommodate their needs, and the MamaVa Lactation Pod is here to help achieve that goal.

We extend our gratitude to all the women Veterans we serve for choosing the VA and placing their trust in NF/SGVHS for their healthcare needs. We look forward to Veterans using this new addition and providing even greater support to our women Veterans in the future.