NF/SGVHS and Naval Hospital Jacksonville offer inpatient care to Veterans in Jacksonville

December 28, 2021

Jacksonville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System & Naval Hospital Jacksonville are now partnering to offer inpatient care for Veterans at NH Jax. The partnership provides an additional primary option for Veterans and their physicians when an overnight stay at the hospital is needed.

In the past, local Veterans enrolled in VA health care traveled to Malcom Randall or Lake City VA Medical Centers for inpatient stays, or were admitted to private-sector hospitals in Jacksonville. Now, Veterans’ physicians have the primary option to admit and medically transport Veterans to NH Jacksonville for an overnight stay when medically appropriate and capacity exists.

Veterans interested in receiving their inpatient care at NH Jacksonville can discuss their desired choice for overnight care with their physicians at the time of treatment.

VA staff will be available at NH Jacksonville in support of the shared services. NH Jacksonville is not a VA provider for other services, such as emergency room care, maternity care, outpatient visits, or pharmacy services. Receiving services at NH Jacksonville will not change any patient’s TRICARE beneficiary status or VA eligibility status.

Eligible Veterans with a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) from the VA will need to pre-register their VHIC with Naval Air Station Jacksonville at the Visitor Control Center (VCC). The VCC is located at the Yorktown Gate parking lot, on the right-hand side of Yorktown Avenue, in Building 9. The VCC is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Calling for an appointment (904-542-4530) is recommended.

Designated primary caregivers who have an official caregiver letter from the VA are highly encouraged to register with the Veteran. This allows the designated caregiver to visit during a Veteran’s unanticipated inpatient admission and to pick the Veteran up upon discharge from the hospital.

Part of the registration process will be to complete a background check. To facilitate this, it is recommended to complete the DON Local Population ID Card-Base Access Pass Registration. SECNAV 5512/1 (May 2021) prior to going to the VCC. This form and additional information are located at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/locations/jacksonville-navy-va-medical-center/#prepare-for-your-visit

NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a Domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.

NH Jacksonville (which includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia) serves 175,000 active duty, active-duty family members, and retired service members, including 57,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil