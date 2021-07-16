NF/SGVHS Appoints New Assistant Director

PRESS RELEASE

July 16, 2021

Gainesville , FL — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announces the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Gerrib, LCSW, as Assistant Director for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) effective August 1, 2021.

Ms. Gerrib is originally from Westville, IL and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL (1992), and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign (2006) She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Black Belt in LEAN System’s Redesign, a Veterans Health Administration Certified Mentor at the Fellowship Level., and a 2015 HCLDP graduate.

In 2013 she moved to Southern California and was the VISN 22 Network Homeless Coordinator. During her time there she was detailed to the VA Greater Los Angles Healthcare System working with the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Health Administration to re-design and improve the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Program. Ms. Gerrib graduated from the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) in 2015.

Ms. Gerrib was a member of the National Patient Experience Senior Leaders Committee and participated in the national development of measuring the effectiveness of Patient Experience, and in 2017 became the Chief of Veteran’s Experience at the North Las Vegas Healthcare System. In August of 2018 Ms. Gerrib continued her career as the Mid-South VISN 9 Veterans Experience Officer. During this tenure Ms. Gerrib completed a detail to the Iowa City VA Healthcare System as the Associate Director of Operations and was later selected as the Social Work Executive. She has recently completed a detail as the Assistant Director for the Charlie Norwood VA Healthcare System in Augusta, GA.