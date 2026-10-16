NF/SGVHS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2026

Gainesville, FL - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the NF/SGVHS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Enhancing electrical reliability in Lake City facility

Improving indoor comfort in Building 78

Strengthening technology systems to support modern electronic health records

Expanding accessible parking for Veterans and visitors

Modernizing elevators to improve accessibility and safety

Installing new MRI technology to support high-quality patient care

Upgrading ventilation and climate control systems

Enhancing medical imaging equipment and infrastructure

Improving facility hot water systems and reliability



“This funding allows the NF/SGVHS to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans” said Wende Dottor, Executive Health System Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: