NF/SGVHS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2026

Gainesville, FL - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for NF/SGVHS in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Construct Building 82 Elevator Tower

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - Lake City, FL

Improve Physical Security

Renovate 3D for Cardiology Service

Renovate 3rd Floor Building 64

Renovate 4B for Hemodialysis

Renovate Building 12

Renovate Clinical Research Laboratories

Renovate Common Area Restrooms

Replace AHU at Building 06 MRI



“Every improvement we make is ultimately about creating the best possible environment for Veterans. This funding allows us to advance that mission with purpose and momentum,” said Wende Dottor, Executive Health System Director of the NF/SGVHS.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: