NF/SGVHS to Host Virtual Veterans Town Hall Feb. 3

PRESS RELEASE

January 20, 2022

Gainesville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a virtual Veterans town hall meeting on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. During the town hall, NF/SGVHS leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care, and more.

To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex by clicking here.

From the homepage of the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2760 588 5525 in the text box, then enter password: NFSGVHS573! , and select join now . If the event has not yet been started, the join now button will appear dimmed.

, and select . If the event has not yet been started, the join now button will appear dimmed. To join the virtual Veterans town hall by phone dial: 1-404-397-1596, then enter the access code: 2760 588 5525 followed by the # key.

Click here if you experience difficulties joining the virtual Veteran’s town hall.

For updated information about the virtual Veterans town hall meeting or to learn more about the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS), please subscribe to receive updates via email, or connect with us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VANFSG, Instagram at: www.instagram.com/vanfsg, or follow us on twitter at: www.twitter.com/@vanfsg.