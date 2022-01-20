NF/SGVHS to Host Virtual Veterans Town Hall Feb. 3
January 20, 2022
Gainesville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a virtual Veterans town hall meeting on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. During the town hall, NF/SGVHS leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care, and more.
- To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex by clicking here.
- From the homepage of the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2760 588 5525 in the text box, then enter password: NFSGVHS573!, and select join now. If the event has not yet been started, the join now button will appear dimmed.
- To join the virtual Veterans town hall by phone dial: 1-404-397-1596, then enter the access code: 2760 588 5525 followed by the # key.
Click here if you experience difficulties joining the virtual Veteran’s town hall.
