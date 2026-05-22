North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System receive top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 22, 2026

Gainesville, FL - North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

This rating is an improvement from last year’s being a 3 star and the previous year to that being a 2 star.



CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Every day, our team is focused on one thing: providing Veterans with the safe, respectful and high-quality care they deserve,” said Wende K. Dottor, director of the NF/SGVHS. “We care about every Veteran and family member who walks through our doors, and this 4-star CMS rating reflects that dedication.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%



View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: