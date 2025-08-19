North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2025

Jacksonville, FL - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is excited to announce that a Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event, scheduled for Sept. 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is being hosted at the VyStar Arena, 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202.

We are thrilled to announce that this year’s guest speakers will be from 1 Degree of Separation, who will not only be attending but also sharing their insights at the event. Through a blend of humor and heartfelt personal stories, this program offers vital mental health first aid by showcasing what an open and supportive conversation truly looks like.

The Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event will feature a wealth of resources for Veterans, including but not limited to:

• Women Veterans Program

• Veterans Benefits Enrollment and Claims Assistance

• Mental Health/Suicide Prevention

• Homeless Veteran Program

• Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

• Veteran Whole Health

• Social Worker and Care Management

• Toxic Exposure Screening

• Lung Cancer Screening

• VA Education Information

• Health and Nutrition Information

• And much more!

We sincerely appreciate your choice of VA and your trust in the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) for your healthcare needs.

For further information about NF/SGVHS, please visit VA North Florida/South Georgia Health Care | Veterans Affairs Your well-being is our priority, and we are here to support you!