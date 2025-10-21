North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System to Host Annual Research Day Event

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2025

Gainesville, FL - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will be hosting its annual VA Research Day event, Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL.

VA Research Day is a celebration of VA research accomplishments and will be hosted at the Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in the Auditorium (basement level). The event is free and open to the public.

Research Day is part of a nationwide observance of National VA Research Week. This year’s theme, “100 Years of Research,” celebrates the outstanding VA Research accomplishments, which have greatly improved Veterans’ lives and advanced medical care for all since 1925. A special display and handout depicting a timeline of major medical achievements during this 100-year milestone will be available.

The event at Malcom Randall VAMC will showcase VA research in progress, including collaborative work with University of Florida researchers. The event will show how VA research and collaborations are impacting the treatment and prevention of disease and disability.

Speakers will share research discoveries on enhancing outcomes and/or patient safety for kidney disease, traumatic brain injury, hand surgery, pulmonary fibrosis, blood pressure medication use, cognitive function, and more.

The “Meet and Greet” portion of the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the formal program will begin at 9:00 a.m. After the research speakers, there will be an Interactive Research Poster Exhibit from noon to 1:00 p.m., showcasing 30 VA researchers, innovators, and their studies. This is an opportunity to talk personally with scientists about their work, and we welcome everyone to join us for an informative and enjoyable event. Come celebrate with us and enjoy a slice of celebration cake!

For additional information, please send email to: vhanflmrvamcresearchday@va.gov

For more information on the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System, please visit VA North Florida/South Georgia Health Care | Veterans Affairs.