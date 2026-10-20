North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System to Host Annual Research Day Event

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Gainesville, FL - The NF/SGVHS will host its annual VA Research Day on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL.

The event will be held in the auditorium on the basement level and is free and open to the public.

The event will begin with a Meet and Greet at 8:30 a.m., followed by the formal program at 9:00 a.m. From noon to 1:00 p.m., guests are invited to explore the Interactive Research Poster Exhibit, featuring more than 30 VA researchers, innovators, and their studies. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with scientists about their work.

Attendees will learn about VA research currently underway, including collaborative projects with University of Florida researchers. Presentations will showcase how these studies are shaping the future of disease treatment, prevention, and disability care.

Speakers will discuss discoveries aimed at improving outcomes and patient safety in areas such as kidney disease, traumatic brain injury, hand surgery, pulmonary fibrosis, blood pressure management, cognitive function, and more.

VA Research Day is part of the nationwide observance of National VA Research Week. This year’s theme, “Launching into the Future of Veterans’ Care,” highlights VA research accomplishments that have advanced Veteran health and improved medical care for all since 1925.