Our Veterans Matter – Largest Veteran Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

September 14, 2026

Jacksonville, FL - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is proud to host its largest Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention Event on September 29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the VyStar Arena, located at 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

No RSVP is required, Veterans and their families are welcome to attend anytime during event hours.



This year’s event carries special significance as VA celebrates 80 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and its longstanding commitment to caring for those who served.

More than 100 resources will be available onsite, offering support services, program information, and hands‑on assistance. Attendees will also enjoy a free catered lunch and hear from guest speakers from The Defensive Line, a nationally recognized leader in mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The event will feature interactive activities, community partners, and opportunities for Veterans to connect directly with programs tailored to their needs.

The Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention Event will include services and information from:

• Women Veterans Program

• Benefits Enrollment & Claims Assistance

• Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

• Homeless Veteran Program

• Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

• Veteran Whole Health

• Social Work & Care Management

• Toxic Exposure Screening

• Lung Cancer Screening

• VA Education Benefits

• Health & Nutrition Guidance

• And so many more

NF/SGVHS sincerely appreciates the trust Veterans place in VA for their health care needs. Your well‑being remains our priority, and we are here to support you.

For more information about NF/SGVHS, please visit VA North Florida/South Georgia Health Care | Veterans Affairs.