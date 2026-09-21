News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
April 18, 2022
In recognition of National Volunteer week, April 17-23, the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.
April 1, 2022
Yearly, American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Regents select Senior-Level Healthcare Executives and Early Career Healthcare Executives to receive the ACHE Regent's Award.
March 29, 2022
GAINESVILLE, FL. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is hosting a hiring fair at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center located at 1601 SW Archer Road Gainesville, Florida 32608 on April 9, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
March 23, 2022
“I woke up one morning and felt off balance but didn’t think anything of it. So, I got myself ready and headed off to work,” said Army Veteran Eric Hines. “As I settled in at work, I began to feel pain in my neck and couldn’t focus.
March 21, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will observe the fifth annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day (NVWVD) Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as part the Nation’s ongoing commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
March 18, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announces the appointment of Dr. Ralph Atkinson, MD, *FACP, as the Chief Medical Officer at The Villages Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic effective February 28, 2022.
March 15, 2022
March has been designated as National Colorectal Cancer awareness month. The Giant colon exhibit rolled out at the Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center on March 7 and will continue on to other North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) facilities in April.
March 14, 2022
March 14, 2022, marks the inaugural VA Health Professions Education (HPE) Week, celebrating VA’s fourth statutory mission, “to educate for VA and the Nation.”
March 11, 2022
Effective Monday, March 14, 2022, the Clinical Access Unit (CAU) at the Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (2181 East Orange Ave., Tallahassee, Florida) will expand hours of operation daily to include Saturdays.
February 17, 2022
Veteran and employee safety continues to be our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. With variants such as Delta and Omicron, it’s more important than ever to ensure you are protected by getting your COVID-19 Vaccine and booster shots.