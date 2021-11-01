News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA North Florida/South Georgia health care, contact our Public Affairs Office vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

What is now the Lake City Medical Center was the original site of the Florida Agricultural College. In 1920, the site was purchased by the U.S. government and after extensive renovations, the first patient was admitted on December 6, 1920.