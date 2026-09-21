News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
September 14, 2021
"Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Executive Health System Director David Isaacks. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, NF/SGVHS is here to help.”
September 7, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) provides ongoing transition services, health care, and case management support to Post-9/11 service members, Veterans, their families, and caregivers through the Post-911 Military2VA Case Management program.
August 10, 2021
This innovative program seeks to minimize some of the most common side effects of cancer, while empowering and encouraging Veterans to remain physically active and practice healthy nutrition.
July 26, 2021
Veterans who have cognitive decline concerns are encouraged to discuss the opportunity to be screened with their health care provider.
July 16, 2021
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announces the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Gerrib, LCSW, as Assistant Director for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) effective August 1, 2021.
July 12, 2021
David Isaacks Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
June 24, 2021
Tai Chi program is available daily at both the Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Center’s and via Veteran Video Connect.
May 13, 2021
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently recognized nurses on 3 East (medical surgical unit) at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville Florida with a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.
March 26, 2021
What is now the Lake City Medical Center was the original site of the Florida Agricultural College. In 1920, the site was purchased by the U.S. government and after extensive renovations, the first patient was admitted on December 6, 1920.