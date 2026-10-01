VA awards $9.6 million to organizations working to strengthen community-based suicide prevention efforts in Florida and Georgia

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2026

Gainesville, FL - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $9.6 million in grants to 19 community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Florida and Georgia.

This funding is part of $112 million in grants awarded to 191 organizations nationwide to support suicide prevention efforts.

The funds are made available through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) and will become available at the start of fiscal year 2027. Grants are accessible to nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, federally recognized tribes and other community-based organizations that have demonstrated a capacity to serve Veterans.

Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and all VA healthcare facilities provide Veterans same-day emergency mental health care access if they need it. Reaching Veterans in need of help, however, can be a challenge. For instance, 61% of Veterans who died by suicide in 2023 — the most recent year for which data is available – were not receiving VA healthcare in the last year of their life. Fox grants can help bridge this gap by directing funding to community-based organizations.

“Too many Veterans face mental health challenges alone,” said Wende Dottor, Director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System. “These grants help ensure community organizations throughout Florida and Georgia can meet Veterans where they are and provide compassionate, lifesaving support when it’s needed most.”

View the complete list of grant awardees.

For details about eligibility, priorities and application requirements for SSG Fox SPGP, visit SSG Fox SPGP website.

In addition to the Fox grant program, VA is pursuing a range of suicide prevention efforts nationwide:

In fiscal year 2026 through September 20th, VA answered more than 1.3 million calls, chats and texts from Veterans in need through the Veterans Crisis Line, a 7.1% increase over the prior year, with a Veteran satisfaction rate of 97.3%.

In 2018, the first Trump Administration launched RISK ID, a comprehensive suicide risk evaluation screening that helps VA flag and care for at-risk Veterans. In May 2026, VA announced it is screening Veterans for suicide risk and providing comprehensive evaluations at a record pace. Through August 2026, VA completed more than 5.5 million suicide risk screenings, approximately 100,000 more Veterans screened in 2025.

VA continues to expand suicide prevention training for health care professionals at VA and in the community.

VA continues to provide eligible Veterans and certain former service members experiencing an acute suicidal crisis with emergency suicide prevention care through VA and non-VA facilities. Since 2023, almost 50,000 Veterans have used this benefit.

Background:

The Fox grant program extends VA’s suicide prevention efforts into communities to reach Veterans who are not connected to VA care. In calendar year 2025, approximately 17,000 Veterans, service members and family members received services through Fox grantees. That’s a 31% increase from 2024, and the number of Veterans served in 2026 is expected to be even higher.

In 2025, 344 at-risk Veterans were connected to life-saving emergency mental healthcare through these grants, and VA expects this number to rise in 2026. Fox grantees also connected 2,647 Veterans who had not previously used VHA services to VA care and resources, nearly 1,000 more than in 2024.

Sixty one percent of the Veterans who die by suicide were not in VHA care at any point in the two years prior to their death. That’s why VA has taken steps to enroll new Veterans at VA. So far in 2026, VA has enrolled more than 270,000 Veterans into VA care.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7, confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.