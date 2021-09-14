VA Encourages Veterans to Reach Out for Mental Health Assistance

PRESS RELEASE

September 14, 2021

In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.

“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Executive Health System Director David Isaacks. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, NF/SGVHS is here to help.”

Whether you’re a Veteran or a Veteran supporter there are many ways to reach out:

Calling or texting a friend or fellow Veteran to talk about what they’re going through

Tapping into VA tools to get help when going through life’s challenges:

Make the Connection, where more than 600 Veterans and family members share their stories of strength and recovery

VA Mobile Apps, can help to expand your clinical care beyond traditional office visits

MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services

If you are a supporter, reach out, offer support, and encourage the Veterans you know to ask for help when they need it. Find additional information here.

During the first year of separation, Veterans often experience stress due to challenges in getting established in civilian life. VA Solid Start connects Veterans with qualified representatives who call three times during a Veteran’s first year of separation to walk through the benefits, available.



The Self-Check Assessment Tool is another great way for anonymous risk assessment. It helps with understanding how stress and depression may be affecting them.



Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get free, confidential support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans where trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Veterans do not have to be registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Additionally, NF/SGVHS recently co-sponsored a virtual Pledge to Prevent event which highlighted a community collaboration with the Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic. The event provided preventative resources and information to aid in ending Veteran death by suicide. The recording of the event can be viewed by clicking here and entering password: NorthFlorida573!



For more information and resources, visit: Take a Moment — Reach Out (va.gov).

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat. Veterans don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or registered with VA to use the Veterans Crisis Line.



Media covering this issue can download VA’s Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.