VA houses largest number of homeless Veterans in seven years North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System helped house 1,023 Veterans locally

November 26, 2025

Washington, DC - The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.

That number is 4,011 more Veterans than VA housed last year.

The nationwide numbers include 1,023 permanently housed by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

This is VA’s best national performance since it began tracking the number of individual Veterans permanently housed instead of the total number of permanent housing placements, ensuring a more accurate count of the number of Veterans helped.

VA began using this new methodology in 2022, and when applied retroactively to 2019, the numbers look like this:

FY Permanent Housing Placements Unique Veterans Housed

FY 2025 53,839 51,936

FY 2024 51,124 47,925

FY 2023 48,059 46,051

FY 2022 41,208 39,868

FY 2021 39,637 38,401

FY 2020 45,397 44,048

FY 2019 49,462 48,133

In May 2025, VA took bold action to reduce Veteran homelessness by launching its Getting Veterans Off the Street initiative, in which every VA health care system across the country hosted dedicated outreach surge events to locate unsheltered Veterans and offer them immediate access to housing programs, health care, behavioral health services, and VA benefits. Getting Veterans Off the Street helped move 25,065 unsheltered Veterans to interim (emergency and transition) or permanent housing.

“This is life-changing and in many cases life-saving work,” said Wende Dottor. “We are proud of the progress North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is making to get Veterans off the streets and are redoubling our efforts to continue this momentum moving forward.”

These efforts complement President Trump’s May executive order to establish a National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus. The National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans aims to provide housing and support for up to 6,000 homeless Veterans from across the nation by 2028.

Every day, VA staff and community partners across the country help Veterans find permanent housing – such as apartments or houses to rent or own – often with subsidies to help make the housing more affordable. In some cases, VA teams and partners help Veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.

Visit VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs supporting homeless Veterans.

