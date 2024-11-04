VA reaching out to Women Veterans on the go at the Jacksonville International Airport

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2024

Jacksonville , FL — Jacksonville, FL – To reach more women Veterans, their families, and caregivers, the VA has launched a digital ad campaign in major airports across the southeastern U.S., including the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). The campaign will run through November 30, 2024.

Using QR code technology, Veterans and their loved ones can learn more about VA healthcare services, enrollment processes, and resources specifically designed for women Veterans, which directly connects them to the care and support they need, regardless of where they are on their journey.

“VA is committed to transforming the entire healthcare experience to be more inclusive, responsive, and tailor that care to women's specific health concerns and preferences,” said Wende Dottor, North Florida/South Georgia VA Executive Health System Director. “In our area, more than 20,000 women Veterans receive high quality, state-of-the-art care at one of our 26 medical facilities throughout North Florida and South Georgia.”

Now more than ever, women Veterans are choosing VA for their healthcare needs. This patient population shift is reshaping how the VA provides vital care and services to the women who wore the nation’s uniform. Women Veterans are diverse and span different ages, racial backgrounds, ethnicities, sexual identities, and sexual orientations.

At VA, women’s healthcare teams treat Veterans as individuals and support their well-being throughout every stage of life. Services include comprehensive primary care, mental health, cancer screenings, general health screenings, immunizations, lung health, military exposures, reproductive health and pregnancy, and other care specialties.

Women Veterans can learn more about care designed to meet their needs by visiting www.womenshealth.va.gov or calling our Women Veterans Program office at 352-548-1900 ext. 185117.

