VA signs lease for new outpatient clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2026

The Villages, FL - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT ACT lease for the new Outpatient Clinic in The Villages, FL, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by spring 2029, with first patient services anticipated to begin by fall 2029.

The new lease will provide 140,144 net usable square feet of replacement outpatient clinic space, including 950 parking spaces, in support of the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, VA’s chief acquisition officer. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it, and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact Katie Butler at mary.butler1@va.gov