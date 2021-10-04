Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

COVID-19 Visitation Policy

For everyone’s safety, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System has continued to adhere to a limited visitation policy except in cases where the caregiver’s presence is necessary for the Veteran’s mobility or cognitive support. End of Life cases will continue to be handled on a case by case basis.



Additional visitation guidance is described below.



We currently have a limited visitation policy in place.

No visitors are permitted in our Community Living Centers. One visitor who is a family member, guardian, or power of attorney, is permitted in our inpatient units between the hours of 9:00 am-7:00 pm (No overnight stays will be authorized). One adult caregiver designated to provide essential support to the patient will be authorized for outpatient appointments, procedures, and within the Emergency Department. No children under 18 will be permitted (exemption for family therapy sessions may be made). Visitors/ Adult Caregivers must comply with the universal masking policy and pass COVID-19 screening procedures .

are permitted in our Community Living Centers.

In addition,

• No visitors under 18 (including infants) are permitted into the facility.

• No overnight stays

• To assist with the screening process, VA created a digital pre-entry screening tool which enables Veterans, caregivers, and employees to answer questions on their mobile phones and share their results at facility or outpatient screening entrances. Sign up for the COVID-19 Screening tool. Simply enroll by texting to 53079 or visit www.va.gov/covid19screen/.



We continue to encourage the use of telephones, internet, social media, and other virtual communication tools for families to stay connected with their loved ones.

Security

Patient safety is our number one concern. We have a VA Police Service with uniformed federal officers stationed at the medical centers. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. At our clinics/additional locations, we utilize local authorities and emergency services, should the need arise.

If you find you are in need of Police assistance, please ask a staff member who can put you in touch with the appropriate authorities. To help keep our campuses safe, please report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds as soon as possible.

Because the VA healthcare system is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.