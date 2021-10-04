Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Family rights
Read VA's national family rights policy
Visitation policy
COVID-19 Visitation Policy
For everyone’s safety, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System has continued to adhere to a limited visitation policy except in cases where the caregiver’s presence is necessary for the Veteran’s mobility or cognitive support. End of Life cases will continue to be handled on a case by case basis.
Additional visitation guidance is described below.
We currently have a limited visitation policy in place.
- No visitors are permitted in our Community Living Centers.
- One visitor who is a family member, guardian, or power of attorney, is permitted in our inpatient units between the hours of 9:00 am-7:00 pm (No overnight stays will be authorized).
- One adult caregiver designated to provide essential support to the patient will be authorized for outpatient appointments, procedures, and within the Emergency Department.
- No children under 18 will be permitted (exemption for family therapy sessions may be made).
- Visitors/ Adult Caregivers must comply with the universal masking policy and pass COVID-19 screening procedures.
In addition,
• No visitors under 18 (including infants) are permitted into the facility.
• No overnight stays
• To assist with the screening process, VA created a digital pre-entry screening tool which enables Veterans, caregivers, and employees to answer questions on their mobile phones and share their results at facility or outpatient screening entrances. Sign up for the COVID-19 Screening tool. Simply enroll by texting to 53079 or visit www.va.gov/covid19screen/.
We continue to encourage the use of telephones, internet, social media, and other virtual communication tools for families to stay connected with their loved ones.
Security
Patient safety is our number one concern. We have a VA Police Service with uniformed federal officers stationed at the medical centers. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. At our clinics/additional locations, we utilize local authorities and emergency services, should the need arise.
If you find you are in need of Police assistance, please ask a staff member who can put you in touch with the appropriate authorities. To help keep our campuses safe, please report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds as soon as possible.
Because the VA healthcare system is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.