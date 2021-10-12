 Skip to Content
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

VA is providing COVID-19 vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. VA is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Veterans, spouses and caregivers who have already received a full series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Not all VA facilities are offering Pfizer booster shots.

You can also receive your Pfizer booster outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Individuals who prefer to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Vaccines will not be available on federal holidays. 

See clinic locations below for both the COVID 19 Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine and the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech Booster.

First & Second Doses of Pfizer and Moderna Clinic Locations (PDF)
Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Clinic Locations (PDF)
