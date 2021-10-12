COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

You can also receive your Pfizer booster outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Individuals who prefer to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Vaccines will not be available on federal holidays.

See clinic locations below for both the COVID 19 Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine and the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech Booster.