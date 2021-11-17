COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Safety Precautions

Effective immediately the following changes have been made to our safety precautions:

All clinical services (Primary Care, Mental Health, and Specialty Care) are at 100% capacity for face-to-face appointments. Virtual/Connected Care options are available as clinically appropriate and/or Veteran’s preference. Visitation: COVID/Isolation Patients: Visitation restricted.

Acute/Critical Care Visitation for Non-COVID Patients: Two visitors at a time are permitted between the hours of 9:00am-9:00pm. Overnight stays authorized on a case-by-case basis by the unit charge nurse/nurse manager.

Community Living Center (CLC) Visitation: Gainesville and Lake City- Visitation permitted on designated days by appointment only. Contact staff of the CLC Unit for schedule.

End of Life Visitation: Granted on a case-by-case bases. The primary Medical Team will discuss the special protocols with the patient's visitor and coordinate the visit.

Visitors for Outpatient Appointments: Visitors for outpatient appointments, procedures, and within the Emergency Department will continue to be limited to one essential caregiver/support person for those needing assistance with physical or cognitive challenges.

No visitors under 12 (including infants) are permitted into the facility (Exception: Under 12 allowed for Veterans receiving Family Therapy) Volunteers that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are welcomed back into NF/SGVHS operations. Learn how to become a volunteer here. COVID-19 Entry Point Screening: Malcom Randall VA Medical Center and Lake City VA Medical Center will screen Veterans and visitors at main entry points. All other clinics will provided COVID-19 screening questions and resources at designated entry points and check-in points of care. You can expedite the process by texting "SCREEN" to 53079 or visit www.va.gov/covid19screen/ on your mobile device. This digital pre-entry screening tool allows Veterans, caregivers, and employees to answer questions on their mobile phone and share their results with screeners upon admittance to any of our facilities.

Our safety measures for physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire- including face mask for inside areas- will remain in place at all of our facilities as services continue to expand.