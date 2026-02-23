Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Before their first appointment, Veterans must take their Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) to the NAS Jacksonville Visitor Control Center. There, a background check will be completed and the VHIC will be registered for future base entry.

Veterans should register their VHIC at Building 9, located by the Yorktown Gate at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, where the card will be encrypted. Once encrypted, the VHIC will provide base access for up to three years.

If they do not have a VHIC, they should contact the nearest VA medical center for assistance obtaining one.

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville - ext.

Lake City VA Medical Center at - ext. 392058