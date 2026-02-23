Naval Hospital Jacksonville
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) and Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville have created a partnership to increase access to timely, coordinated care for Veterans across the Jacksonville and surrounding areas. Located aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, this collaboration brings specialty care closer to home for Jacksonville-area Veterans, reduces delays and barriers to getting needed services, and strengthens clinical integration between VA and military providers so care is more seamless and better coordinated.
Who is eligible for care at NH Jacksonville?
Veterans may be eligible for care at NH Jacksonville if they are enrolled in the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System and meet at least one of the following:
- Have a service-connected condition
- Are Purple Heart recipients
- Are former prisoners of war (POWs)
How do Veterans get referred for care at NH Jacksonville?
Once Veterans meet the eligibility criteria, they can ask their VA specialty care provider to place a consult for care at NH Jacksonville.
What care is available at NH Jacksonville?
- Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP)
- Orthopedic Surgery with Post Operative Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy
- General Surgery with Post Operative Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy
- Non-oncology Infusion
- GI procedure
- Cardiology
- Pulmonary
- Emergency Room (once enrolled and on base, can use as needed; no consult required for emergency care)
- Inpatient Services
Do Veterans need a consult for emergency care?
For emergency situations, eligible Veterans can use the Emergency Room at NH Jacksonville without a prior consult once they are properly enrolled and have access to the base.
Where is NH Jacksonville located?
NH Jacksonville is located aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville at 2080 Child Street, Jacksonville, FL 32214. Once Veterans have base access, they can follow on-base signs to Naval Hospital Jacksonville or use GPS with this address for directions.
How do Veterans access the base and NH Jacksonville hospital?
Before their first appointment, Veterans must take their Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) to the NAS Jacksonville Visitor Control Center. There, a background check will be completed and the VHIC will be registered for future base entry.
Veterans should register their VHIC at Building 9, located by the Yorktown Gate at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, where the card will be encrypted. Once encrypted, the VHIC will provide base access for up to three years.
If they do not have a VHIC, they should contact the nearest VA medical center for assistance obtaining one.
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville -
Lake City VA Medical Center at -
What else is available to eligible Veterans on base?
Eligible Veterans with a VHIC and base access can also use certain on-base benefits such as the commissary, exchange, and many Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) retail facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Can I bring someone with me to my appointments at NH Jax?
Yes. Once the Veteran has base access, they can normally bring someone on as their guest, but they must be signed in and vetted at the gate/Visitor Control.
- You need to have your own base access set up (for example, enrolled at the Visitor Control Center with your acceptable Veteran/DoD ID).
- Your guest must bring a valid photo ID (such as a REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or passport).
- When you arrive, go together to the Visitor Control/Pass & ID office at the main gate and tell them you have an appointment and want to sponsor someone to come with you.
- Security will check both IDs, run any required checks, and then issue your guest a visitor pass.
- That pass is usually good for up to about 30 days or for the period they approve; after it expires, you’ll need to return and repeat the process to update/renew it.
- Your guest should carry the visitor pass and their ID every time they come on base, and you, as the sponsor, are expected to remain with them while they are on the installation.