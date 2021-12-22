Receiving care at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System and Naval Hospital Jacksonville are now partnering to offer inpatient care for Veterans at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. In the past, local Veterans enrolled in VA health care traveled to Malcom Randall or Lake City VA Medical Centers for inpatient stays, or were admitted to private-sector hospitals in Jacksonville. Now, Veterans’ physicians have the primary option to admit and medically transport Veterans to NH Jacksonville for an overnight stay when medically appropriate and capacity exists.