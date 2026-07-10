Ms. Manganiello previously served as Chief Nurse for Acute Care at NF/SGVHS and brings more than 23 years of progressive leadership experience within the Veterans Health Administration across multiple care settings. She is highly skilled in strategic planning, nursing operations, and resource optimization to advance organizational performance and Veteran‑centric care.

Throughout her career, Ms. Manganiello has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing nursing’s journey toward excellence. She is deeply aligned with the philosophy that nursing is One Profession - Many Paths – One Purpose to deliver exceptional care to those we serve. Her leadership reflects a clear and passionate dedication to strengthening nursing’s contribution towards a world‑class, 5‑star performance across our health system.

She has a proven ability to lead large, multidisciplinary teams through complex initiatives, crisis response, and high‑volume environments while maintaining compliance with federal regulations, accreditation standards, and quality improvement mandates. Ms. Manganiello holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Management.