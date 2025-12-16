Shabnam Showell M.D.

Dr. Shabnam O. Showell is the Deputy Chief of Staff for North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Dr. Showell has served as the Acting Deputy Chief of Staff since June 2025. Prior to this role, she held the position of Associate Chief of Staff (ACOS) for Primary Care and Outpatient Clinics, and also served as the Women's Health Medical Director at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) from June 2021 to June 2025. Her previous experience includes ACOS for Primary Care and Outpatient Clinics at Eastern Colorado VA Healthcare System from 2016 until 2021. A board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Showell completed her medical education and residency at the University of Colorado. In addition to her clinical roles, she is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida, where she is dedicated to mentoring medical students, residents, and faculty.

Dr. Showell’s extensive experience in enhancing health care outcomes, coupled with her deep understanding of clinical operations and unwavering commitment to patient-centered care, provides an outstanding foundation for her new role as Deputy Chief of Staff at NF/SGVHS. Her proven leadership in both strategic planning and operational excellence positions will help to foster innovation, and drive initiatives that improve access, quality, and equity in care. With a strong track record of advocating for both patients and staff, Dr. Showell is well-equipped to support the health system’s mission and advance its goals in serving Veterans with compassion and excellence!