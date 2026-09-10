Advanced Spinal Cord Stimulation Gives Veterans a Path to Better Mobility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is expanding access to advanced spine care through its spinal cord stimulation program at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC), offering Veterans a safer, less invasive option for severe back and nerve pain.

Spinal cord stimulation uses a small, implanted device to send gentle electrical impulses to the spinal cord, reducing pain signals before they reach the brain. The treatment can provide rapid relief and help Veterans regain mobility without the extended recovery often required after major spine surgery.

A recent case at the Malcom Randall VAMC highlighted how impactful the treatment can be. A Veteran who received a spinal cord stimulator implant experienced immediate and substantial pain reduction. At a follow-up visit two weeks later, he reported his pain had dropped to 1 out of 10, down from 10 out of 10 before surgery, a level of relief that is not commonly achieved through traditional fusion procedures. In many health systems, including most VA facilities, similar patients are often directed toward multi‑level spinal fusion, a major operation that may require blood transfusions, prolonged hospital stays and weeks of rehabilitation.

Neurosurgeon Daryl Fields, who leads the neuromodulation program, said spinal cord stimulation is especially valuable for Veterans with complex medical conditions or higher surgical risks. “Multi‑level fusion surgery is not benign, and recovery can be difficult and painful,” Fields said. “For some Veterans, the risk profile is simply too high, so we have to think differently.”

Fields said one reason the treatment is appealing is its “trial period,” which allows Veterans to test a temporary stimulator before deciding on a permanent device. “We place a temporary stimulator and gauge the level of pain relief,” he said. “Only if they experience significant improvement do we move forward with the permanent device. Fusion surgery doesn’t offer that.”

Follow‑up visits for the Veteran treated through the program showed continued improvement, better walking tolerance and greater day‑to‑day comfort. Family members also noted changes in mobility and activity, key indicators that the stimulator was working.

The less invasive nature of spinal cord stimulation helps Veterans avoid many common challenges associated with fusion surgery, including the use of extensive hardware, significant blood loss, inpatient rehabilitation and IV pain medications. For Veterans at high surgical risk, stimulators can ease recovery demands and provide meaningful relief much sooner.

The Malcom Randall VAMC program stands out because it brings multiple specialties together. While spinal cord stimulation is often offered primarily by pain specialists, NF/SGVHS integrates neurosurgery, pain management, behavioral health, pharmacy and rehabilitation services to ensure every Veteran receives a full scope of treatment options and coordinated care. “No matter how a Veteran enters the system, they’re presented with every option,” Fields said. “That collaboration is what makes our program successful.”

Fields said that even when imaging shows ongoing spine degeneration, Veterans often report reduced pain and improved mobility after stimulators are implanted. “Their pain decreases, their mobility improves and they’re able to live more comfortably,” he said. “Being able to deliver that relief safely and efficiently is deeply rewarding.”

Veterans interested in learning more about spinal cord stimulation or other pain‑management options are encouraged to speak with their primary care team.



For more information about the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, please click here.