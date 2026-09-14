Cancer couldn’t wait, and neither did we

Gainesville, Fla. — For retired Army Veteran Robert Brown, a simple request for medication turned into a fight for his life, one he did not have to face alone.

What began as persistent symptoms became a powerful example of how a dedicated VA care team comes together and refuses to let anything stand in the way of a Veteran’s well‑being.

Brown, who served 20 years in the Army as a drill sergeant, had spent the past four years under the care of Dr. Michael Traynor, receiving his primary care at our Palatka VA Clinic. Their relationship did not start easily, Brown admits he was cautious and slow to trust. Over time, a shared military background built a bond strong enough that when Brown said, “I reached out and told them something wasn’t right and we need to do something about it,” Dr. Traynor did not hesitate.

Although Brown’s symptoms resembled previous issues, Dr. Traynor ordered a full workup and prescribed temporary medication while tests were pending. As the pain intensified and early tests did not offer answers, additional imaging uncovered a pancreatic mass. It was a finding that demanded immediate action.

Brown recalls what happened next. “It was really great… If it wasn’t for the team, who knows where I would be now. It happened quickly. As soon as they realized I had a mass, they said we can’t play around with this, we gotta move.”

And move they did.

Dr. Traynor reached across service lines for support. A colleague stepped in to expedite the biopsy, and another made sure the MRI, initially scheduled weeks out, was moved to the top of the list. Within days, imaging was complete, the biopsy followed, and the diagnosis was confirmed: pancreatic cancer.

It was a heavy moment, but Brown was not alone.

Working with oncologist Dr. Jennifer Duff, treatment began immediately. Chemotherapy started shrinking the tumor within weeks. As Brown describes, “Everybody got together for me, the VA was great.” After additional rounds of chemotherapy and successful surgery to remove the mass, Brown received the news everyone hoped for. He was cancer free.

He still remembers the words that gave him strength. “You’re in the best situation for the worst cancer, and we’re going to get you through it… You will survive.”

Today, Brown says life feels different in every way. When asked how it feels to be cancer free, his voice carries relief and hope. “Well, there’s a lot less stress and worry. I can plan things now that I wasn’t planning on before because life wasn’t turning out the way I hoped it would. There was no sense in making plans before. But now, all the stress and worry is totally gone.”

Brown’s journey reflects exactly what VA care is meant to be: coordinated, compassionate, and centered on the Veteran every step of the way. His recovery is a testament to teamwork, the kind that saves lives.



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