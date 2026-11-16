LAKE CITY, Fla. — Veterans recovering at the Lake City VA Medical Center (Lake City VAMC) now have a new way to prepare for life beyond rehabilitation.

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) unveiled an all-terrain rehabilitation path during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 13 at the Community Living Center. The new pathway features gravel, pavers, sand and dock-style surfaces, allowing Veterans to practice walking on the types of terrain they are likely to encounter after returning home.

The project was developed in response to the Community Living Center's (CLC) growing focus on short-term rehabilitation and helping Veterans successfully transition back to their communities. Many Veterans return to homes with gravel driveways, uneven walkways, docks or other outdoor surfaces that differ significantly from the smooth floors typically found in a clinical setting.

"For many Veterans, going home is the goal," said Brian Dyer, Marine Corps Veteran and Assistant Director of the NF/SGVHS. "This trail helps make that transition safer and more successful by allowing Veterans to build the strength, balance and confidence they'll need when they leave our care and return to their communities."

The path provides therapists with a dedicated space to simulate real-world conditions while helping Veterans build strength, balance and confidence. It will support a variety of rehabilitation programs, including short-term rehabilitation, amputee and prosthetic rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, acute care and adapted sports.

Veterans recovering from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and lower limb loss are expected to particularly benefit from the new resource.

The project began as a vision shared by rehabilitation staff who recognized the need for a centralized training area with varied terrain. Funded through Whole Health and constructed by the Lake City VA's Facilities Management Service team, the path reflects VA's commitment to whole-person care and helping Veterans achieve their rehabilitation goals.

For many Veterans, the path represents more than a therapy tool. It is another step toward independence and a successful return home.



For more information about the Lake City VA Medical Center, please click here.