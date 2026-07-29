New Gainesville Twenty Third Avenue VA Clinic Enhances Veteran Access to Care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) has expanded access to care by relocating Outpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services to the new Gainesville Twenty Third Avenue VA Clinic. The clinic officially began seeing patients on July 20.

“This upgraded space gives Veterans more room and better access to the care they rely on,” said Wende Dottor, Executive Health System Director of the NF/SGVHS. “For our rehabilitation and therapeutic services patients, convenience is key. They’re working hard toward recovery, so making their experience easier is important.”

The move gives Veterans a modern, upgraded space that is easier to reach and better suited for rehabilitation care. Veterans had difficulty getting to the initial location at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, so NF/SGVHS relocated these services to a larger clinic that offers more room, improved accessibility, and a more comfortable environment for patients.

The new clinic provides Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Kinesiotherapy, Mobility and Driving Rehabilitation, Recreational Therapy, VA Video Connect (VVC), and Women’s Health services. By relocating these services, VA is helping Veterans receive care sooner while supporting recovery, independence, and overall well‑being.

The clinic is located at 825 NW 23rd Ave in Gainesville and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This expansion reflects VA’s commitment to improving convenience and the patient experience across the region.