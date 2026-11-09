One Day at a Time: Veteran Faces ALS With Strength, Support and Hope

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — "One day at a time" isn't just advice for St. Augustine Veteran Robert Cooney. It's how he approaches life with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological disease that changed nearly everything about his daily routine but not his determination to help others.

Along the way, he discovered something else: a community of support through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Shortly after I was diagnosed with ALS, they asked if I was a Veteran," Cooney recalled. "When I said yes, they said, 'Oh, good.' Soon after, Earnest Hill, a Veterans advocate with the Paralyzed Veterans of America, helped me complete the benefits paperwork I would need for the future."

That conversation proved to be the beginning of a care journey he describes as exceptional.

A U.S. Army Veteran drafted during the Vietnam era, Cooney served at the Pentagon in a support role, supporting military operations during the war.

Years later, after experiencing difficulty breathing, Cooney sought answers from multiple providers. His condition initially puzzled medical professionals before he was ultimately diagnosed with ALS.

His symptoms began with diaphragm-onset ALS, a form of the disease that first affects the muscles used for breathing.

Following his diagnosis, Cooney was connected with the ALS Clinic at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (Malcom Randall VAMC) in Gainesville.

"We started off with an appointment with Dr. Wymer at the ALS Clinic," Cooney said. "One hundred percent they've taken care of us. They go above and beyond."

For Cooney, one of the greatest benefits of receiving care through VA is the clinic's multidisciplinary approach.

"The VA has an ALS clinic so when you go, you see all of your doctors at once, and that makes it so much easier," he said. "Within the clinic they communicate with each other, which is rare in medicine."

As the disease progressed and travel became more challenging, Cooney and his wife and caregiver, Joanna, began relying more on video appointments from their home in St. Augustine. The coordinated care model has allowed him to continue receiving specialized care while remaining close to home.

While the support of his VA care team has been invaluable, Cooney has found another source of strength in connecting with others living with ALS.

One way he does that is through regular virtual support groups with fellow ALS patients.

"I attend group Zooms, mostly with people living with ALS, almost daily," he said.

Those connections have become one of the most valuable resources in his life.

"Nobody understands how to best survive this disease better than those of us living it every day," Cooney said. "Medical community included."

That sense of community has also become one of the most important pieces of advice he offers to other Veterans who receive an ALS diagnosis.

"Find other people with ALS and bond with them," he said.

Cooney encourages Veterans to become active participants in their care.

"For best results, educate yourself, get advice from your pALSs, and share what you've learned," he said.

In addition to connecting with others, Cooney continues to write and share reflections about his experiences. Before losing the use of his hands, VA provided him with an EyeGaze communication device that allows him to continue expressing himself and communicating with others.

His writings often focus on maintaining perspective and finding purpose despite difficult circumstances.

"First, set aside all the past attempts that didn't go as planned," Cooney wrote. "Silence that inner voice telling you your goals are impossible. Instead, shift your focus to one thing, today."

For Cooney, living one day at a time has become a guiding principle.

"Whenever your mind drifts toward future worries or looming responsibilities, gently bring it back to the present," he wrote. "This one day at a time strategy helps you break free from paralysis and eases the burden of anxieties tied to things that haven't even happened yet."

Cooney remains actively engaged in his care and continues working closely with his VA providers to improve his quality of life. Recently, he began using Biphasic Cuirass Ventilation therapy and has experienced encouraging results.

With guidance from his care team, including pulmonary physician Eloise Harman and physical medicine and rehabilitation physician Charles Plumlee, Cooney believes the therapy is helping improve his breathing and maintain his quality of life.

Despite the challenges of ALS, Cooney chooses to focus on gratitude, connection and helping others navigate the disease.

Looking back on his diagnosis, he said he remains thankful for the time and perspective it has given him.

"I was thankful to be how old I was when I was diagnosed," Cooney said. "I was able to get my affairs in order."

Today, Cooney hopes other Veterans facing an ALS diagnosis will remember the advice that has helped guide him through his own journey: seek support, learn from others and focus on today.

His perspective is perhaps best captured in a line from one of his personal writings:

"Don't cry for me when I'm gone," Cooney wrote. "Smile because I was here."





For more information about the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, please click here.